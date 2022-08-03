The Jon and Rand Band photo

The Jon and Rand Band from Moscow will perform at the final Free Summer Concert Series event this Thursday in Grangeville.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — You have one more chance to spend a hot summer night at Pioneer Park, visiting with friends and listening to good music. Grab a chair, a friend, some water and a picnic and head to summer’s last of the Free Summer Concert Series.

This Thursday, Aug. 4, will feature The Jon and Rand Band at 6 p.m. The band, out of Moscow, will offer vintage favorites and more.

