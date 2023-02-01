Victoria Olds photo

NEZPERCE — Magistrate Victoria Olds is moving on to Lewiston.

Last week, the Second District Magistrate Commission selected, by unanimous vote, Olds to be appointed to the Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge position.

