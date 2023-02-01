NEZPERCE — Magistrate Victoria Olds is moving on to Lewiston.
Last week, the Second District Magistrate Commission selected, by unanimous vote, Olds to be appointed to the Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge position.
She replaces Magistrate Michelle Evans, who will be moving to district court in Nez Perce County.
Olds, of Nezperce, has presided as magistrate judge in Lewis County for the last six years. She will be moving to Lewiston and will start with Nez Perce County on March 6.
According to the Second District Court, the recruitment process is underway to fill Olds’ magistrate position in Lewis County, with tentative plans to make a selection in April.
Olds was one of six finalists reviewed by the commission last Tuesday, Jan. 24, all of which were “especially well-qualified,” according to the court.
Olds received her BA degree at the Illinois Wesleyan University in English with a minor in history. She received her law degree from the University of Idaho, both magna cum laude.
Other finalists for the position were as follows:
Alexis R. Klempel, Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office - Caldwell; Joanna M. McFarland, private attorney and public defense in the counties of Nez Perce, Latah, Benewah, Shoshone, and Idaho – Lewiston; Kelley Porter, senior judicial staff attorney in Nez Perce County – Genesee; Jacob Edward Reisenauer, Nez Perce County deputy prosecutor – Lewiston; and Donald G. Terry, Bonner County Deputy — Public Defender – Sandpoint.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.