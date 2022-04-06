COEUR D’ALENE — A federal judge sided with an environmental group and recently ruled the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest erred by continuing to allow motorcycles and all-terrain-vehicles to use the Fish Lake Trail.
U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill at Boise ruled the forest violated its management plan and travel rules when it OK’d motorized vehicles to access the remote lake in the upper reaches of the North Fork of the Clearwater River basin not far from the Montana state line. The lake is also within the Great Burn Inventoried Roadless Area that forest officials previously recommended Congress consider designating an official wilderness area where motorized travel is prohibited. Congress has yet to act on the proposal made in 1987.
Last year, the Friends of the Clearwater, a Moscow-based environmental group, filed a lawsuit challenging a 2017 vehicle use rule issued by Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert, claiming motorcycle and all-terrain vehicle traffic on the trail would damage habitat for several species, including elk.
The suit was based in part on a 2015 ruling from Winmill that said a Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest Travel Plan allowing motorized access to the lake was in conflict with the agency’s Forest Plan requiring elk habitat in the area attain a high standard of protection.
In the latest case, Winmill ruled that in allowing motorized vehicles on the Fish Lake Trail, the agency was attempting to “relitigate” an issue that the court had already decided. Essentially the judge said the 2015 case determined allowing motorized use on the trail did not meet elk security standards in the Forest Plan and the agency’s 2017 Travel Plan repeated the error.
“The Forest Service’s decision to allow continued motorized vehicle use of Fish Lake Trail — which at minimum keeps (elk habitat effectiveness) at 90% and prevents (elk habitat effectiveness) from improving to 95% — equates to noncompliance with the Forest Plan. The decision to allow continued motorized use is accordingly arbitrary and capricious,” Winmill wrote.
The agency attempted to argue a new analysis conducted last year, after the lawsuit was filed, found an earlier measure of elk habitat in the area was in error. The new analysis indicated motorized use would not diminish elk habitat. Winmill said the forest officials could not retroactively apply new data as a basis for a decision that was not available at the time the decision was made.
“The Forest Service has had over seven years to correct the unlawful deficiencies with the Travel Plan and did nothing,” said Gary Macfarlane, ecosystem defense director for the group. “This decision confirms the earlier ruling that allowing motorized trail use in these areas is unlawful.”
The judge also said agency officials did not properly document how they planned motorized use on the Fish Lake Trail so as to minimize damage to the environment. Winmill dismissed claims that the travel plan failed to consider habitat protections for bull trout, grizzly bears and fishers.
