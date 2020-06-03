Unofficial results as of press time Tuesday, June 2, on the May 19 primary election. Finals results will follow vote canvassing by the Idaho County Commissioners at their June 9 meeting.
Idaho County Sheriff
Doug Giddings: 1,769
Doug Ulmer: 3,524
Winner in this race, Ulmer (R), will face off in the Nov. 3 election against two Independent candidates: Steve Rodriguez of Slate Creek, and Casey Zechmann of Grangeville.
School District Levies
Cottonwood Joint School District 242, $325,000 levy
Yes: 499; No: 340
Mountain View School District 244, $3.9 million levy
Yes: 1,444; No: 2,557
Salmon River Joint School District 243, $525,000 levy.
Yes: 347; No: 168
Unofficial Idaho County Turnout
Total registered voters: 10,313
Total voter turnout: 6,353 (61.60 percent)
