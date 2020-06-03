Election logo 2020 IPT

Unofficial results as of press time Tuesday, June 2, on the May 19 primary election. Finals results will follow vote canvassing by the Idaho County Commissioners at their June 9 meeting.

Idaho County Sheriff

Doug Giddings: 1,769

Doug Ulmer: 3,524

Winner in this race, Ulmer (R), will face off in the Nov. 3 election against two Independent candidates: Steve Rodriguez of Slate Creek, and Casey Zechmann of Grangeville.

School District Levies

Cottonwood Joint School District 242, $325,000 levy

Yes: 499; No: 340

Mountain View School District 244, $3.9 million levy

Yes: 1,444; No: 2,557

Salmon River Joint School District 243, $525,000 levy.

Yes: 347; No: 168

Unofficial Idaho County Turnout

Total registered voters: 10,313

Total voter turnout: 6,353 (61.60 percent)

