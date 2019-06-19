ELK CITY – A June 27 preliminary hearing is set for an Elk City man charged with felony sex crimes resulting from an incident earlier this spring.
Steve Knutzen is charged with battery with intent to commit rape, and first-degree kidnapping, both felonies, and misdemeanor sexual battery.
Charges resulted from a March 27 incident in Elk City in which Knutzen is alleged to have restrained the victim in his residence for the purpose of raping her, and allegedly to have engaged in physical contact with the victim without her consent.
Knutzen is currently out on $20,000 bail awaiting his hearing date.
