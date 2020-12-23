COEUR D’ALENE — Idaho County Light and Power Cooperative is not to blame for a 2012 wildfire near Lucile that burned nearly 50,000 acres. This according to a jury that — following an eight-day trial in U.S. District Court in Coeur d’Alene — found ICLP not negligent.
Verdict was returned on Oct. 23, following start of trial on Oct. 13 in a civil suit brought by the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.
“The federal jury trial lasted two weeks, and included testimony from many expert witnesses,” according to ICLP general manager Max Beach, “and after all the information was presented, the jury rejected the government’s claims and completely exonerated ICLP from any liability. It took eight years to finally bring this to a close and I’m glad it’s over.”
Beach said the plaintiffs were seeking $19.2 million in suppression costs from ICLP for the event.
The matter involved alleged liability for the September 2012 Sheep Fire near Lucile that, according to court documents, during a nearly two-month period burned approximately 49,592 acres, of which 43,206 was federally owned land.
In its suit, the U.S. government stated the cause of the fire was the failure of a jumper cable between two of the service drop transformers at a commercial ice plant, operated by The Ice Man, located near Gold Rush Lane at Lucile. The failure caused the jumper cable to spark, burn and discharge a piece of molten hot wire into combustible material at the base of an ICLP power pole. The suit alleged ICLP was negligent in design, installation and maintenance of electrical equipment.
Initially, Gary and Carolyn Hegvet, owners of The Ice Man at the time, were also named as defendants in the suit, but were subsequently dropped from the matter.
At close of trial on Oct. 23, it took the jury two hours and 18 minutes to deliberate and return the “not negligent” verdict.
Presiding was U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy W. Dale. Plaintiffs were represented by counsel, James Schafer and Peter Wucetich, and ICLP was represented by counsel Paul Stewart and Scott Cifrese.
