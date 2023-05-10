Idaho Supreme Court Justice John R. Stegner will retire from judicial service on Oct. 31, with plans to return to private practice as an attorney.

In a letter recently to Gov. Brad Little, Justice Stegner called retirement a “bittersweet decision” prompted by financial considerations and disparities in pay between judges and many attorneys. “The job requires extraordinary hours to do it well,” Justice Stegner wrote. “In sum, the state is asking judges to do too much for too little.”

