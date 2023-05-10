Idaho Supreme Court Justice John R. Stegner will retire from judicial service on Oct. 31, with plans to return to private practice as an attorney.
In a letter recently to Gov. Brad Little, Justice Stegner called retirement a “bittersweet decision” prompted by financial considerations and disparities in pay between judges and many attorneys. “The job requires extraordinary hours to do it well,” Justice Stegner wrote. “In sum, the state is asking judges to do too much for too little.”
Justice Stegner has served Idaho as a judge and justice since 1997, when Gov. Phil Batt appointed him to the district court bench in Latah County. Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter appointed him to the Idaho Supreme Court in 2018.
Born in Grangeville, Stegner grew up in a family attuned to civics and at a time when the U.S. Supreme Court decided issues such as the principle of one person, one vote. Through following such matters, he developed an interest in the importance of the courts, though he once considered a career in education. He attended law school at the University of Idaho and clerked for a federal judge in Boise before developing a civil practice at a legal firm in Lewiston.
“It was always a goal of mine to be on the bench,” he said.
Under state law, Gov. Little will appoint a justice to replace Stegner from a list of applicants the Idaho Judicial Council provides. The new justice will serve the rest of Justice Stegner’s term, which ends in January 2027. A nonpartisan election for the next six-year term will be held in May 2026.
