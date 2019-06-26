GRANGEVILLE – Two Grangeville juveniles are in custody in connection with several recent burglaries.
A 12-year-old and a 14-year-old, both males, were arrested Wednesday, June 12. Information regarding juvenile cases is not public record.
According to Grangeville Police Chief Morgan Drew, the juveniles were allegedly involved in two separate incidents at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, and multiple unlawful entries of vehicles on Pine Street.
On June 10, church employees reported a cabinet had the doors taken off to gain entry; however, no items were reported taken. During this time, it was discovered the church had been burglarized a week prior, June 2, during which approximately $200 was taken from the safe.
“There was no indication of forced entry at either incident,” Drew said. “At this time, it is unknown how entry was made into the building.”
On June 12, two unlocked vehicles at 212 Pine Street were reported burglarized and an undisclosed amount of money was taken; no damage was reported. During GPD Officer Philip Graham’s investigation, he was contacted by Performance Radiator and Auto, 406 Pine Street, that reported multiple unlocked vehicles were entered; however, no items were discovered missing, and no damage was reported.
Arrests of the juveniles followed the vehicle burglaries report.
“Through the diligent investigation by Officer Graham and Officer Paul Orgish, we were able to solve these cases in short order,” Drew said, “and are now awaiting the outcome of the prosecution of these cases.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.