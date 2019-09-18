CLARKSTON, Wash. – A fund-raiser for Erika Pepper is set for Saturday, Oct. 12, in Clarkston, Wash.
A 6.5 K (approximately four miles) walk/run for cystic fibrosis is set for 10 a.m. (registration is at 9 a.m.) at Granite Lake Park in Clarkston. Following the race, join Erika at Riverport Brewing Company for brats and brew.
Pepper is 24 years old and was born with a progressive genetic respiratory illness, cystic fibrosis. She recently received a lifesaving double-lung transplant at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. She spent 21 days in the ICU and has been living in Seattle while being monitored closely by her transplant team. She and her family are facing costly and lifelong expenses to tend to her medical care and immunosuppressive medications. She attended school in Cottonwood and Lewiston and graduated from Lewis-Clark State College. She worked for one year as a first-grade teacher at Rock Creek Elementary in Maple Valley, Wash.
Sign up online for the walk/run at https://www.raceentry.com/races/bridges-to-brews/2019/register. Registration fee is $30.
Donation boxes for Pepper are set up locally at Cottonwood Foods, Cottonwood credit unions, and Cash and Carry, Irwin Drug and Cloninger’s Market, all in Grangeville.
