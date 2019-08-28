KAMIAH – Barbecue Days are here again! Kamiah’s 83rd Annual Barbecue Days are set for this weekend, Aug. 29-Sept. 1
Thursday, Aug. 29, starts with a Victorian themed high tea at 3 p.m. at Higher Grounds Coffee and will feature music by Syndicat. Tea, petit fours, macaroons and sandwiches will be served at this free event at 308 Hill Street.
On Friday, Aug. 30, everyone is encouraged to wear Kamiah Kub colors. Vendors will be open at 5th and Idaho streets, the museum will be open all day and the annual art show will take place at Central Idaho Agency. The chamber beer garden opens at 5 p.m. at the chamber building and the Kubs will take on Kendrick in football at 7 p.m. From 8 p.m. to midnight, the C.D. Woodbury Trio will play at the Kamiah Hotel Bar and Steakhouse and at 9 p.m. a street dance is set for Main Street between the fire station and chamber.
Saturday, Aug. 31, kicks off with the chuckwagon breakfast at the CVRA Rodeo Grounds from 6:30 to 10 a.m. The HOSA Fun Run is set for 8 a.m., and the Kamiah all-class reunion is set for Kamiah High School from 9 to 10:45 a.m. The art show will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the arts and crafts show will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The quilt show at St. Catherine’s will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The parade is set for 11 a.m., and the beer garden opens at noon. Tri-tip and chicken will be offered for $1 per plate at Kamiah Hotel Bar and Grill. The Clearwater Classics Car Show is set for noon to 4 p.m., and the Youthzone will be open at Wa’A’Yas from 1 to 5 p.m. The chamber auction will start at 2 p.m. The karaoke contest also starts at 2 p.m.
The free barbecue dinner will be held on Idaho Street from 5 to 7 p.m., and the band, Sunny Allen and the Gap, will play for the street dance from 8 p.m. to midnight. The C.D. Woodbury Trio will play again at the Kamiah Hotel Bar and Steakhouse 8 a.m. to midnight, and the Hub Bar and Grill will also offer live music, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., with the band Kicktoy.
Sunday, Sept. 1, also starts with the chuckwagon breakfast from 6:30 to 10 a.m., the quilt show continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and cleanup downtown is at 9 a.m.
A Barbecue Days volunteer appreciation dance is set for 8 p.m. to midnight at Kamiah Hotel Bar and Steakhouse with the band Vision Seekerz.
For further details go to www.kamiahchamber.com.
