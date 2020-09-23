KAMIAH — With a pair of motions Sept. 9, the council took a couple of steps toward creating a dog park in town. During the span of about half an hour, Scott and Bri Knuteson presented a proposal to set up a fenced, off-leash dog park, with pathways, benches and so forth, at Dupont Park.
Scott Knuteson, who introduced himself as having lived in the community since 1999, presented a proposal as a way to address a “continuous problem” he has seen since then. “You may have seen it with dogs,” he said. “Stray dogs, dogs jumping fences, having to enforce violations with city ordinances and stuff like that. So, talking to a few people in the community a few months ago, they essentially were asking how we would make that work, so me and my wife decided to take on the task of writing a proposal to the city.”
The Progress obtained a copy, 22 pages, through public record request.
It describes benefits such as promoting “responsible dog ownership” and “stopping the use of athletic fields for off-leash dog use.” As described to the council, it would include monuments for military and 2015 fire first responders, and would tap private donations to establish a dog park fund. The budget section of the proposal states construction would involve donated time, equipment and materials, dog registration fees, and hired help such as may be provided by local contractors or Idaho Department of Corrections inmate crews. The proposal asks the city to provide garbage removal and lawn care maintenance, and asks for a portion of the proceeds from fees if the city were to see a rise in the number of registered dogs.
Features of the concept presented Sept. 9 included double-gate entry to an area fenced with six-foot chain link, a viewing platform, paths, benches, shade areas, drinking fountains, parking, signage, waste stations, trash cans and so forth. The cost estimate section of the proposal document lists fencing from $70 per 50 feet to $170 per 50 feet and $10,000 for water fountains. The document lists most other costs as to be determined, and also notes potential legal liabilities, such as for handicap accessibility.
After the presentation, the council approved motions to use a portion of Dupont Park for the dog park and to have the Knutesons present more information about the concept’s potential costs and implications for the city maintenance budget.
Much of the discussion of these motions revolved around whether or not those who live near the park support the idea.
“I really think we need more input on this,” councilor Dan Millward said. “We’re doing a favor — or an unfavor — for a lot of people who live on either side without even talking to them. ... This is a big move. I’m not against it, but I believe the people who live on the other side of the street should have a right to talk about it. ... I love dogs. I just think there’s impact and some people might not like the impact of having a dog park right next to their house.”
*
Dupont Park improvements were also subject of two other action items Sept. 9.
The council approved Cloud Guffey’s request to renew the basketball court at Dupont Park, which is located next to the city pool, with the work to include new yellow paint and chain nets. The council also approved additional grant funding to renew the Dupont Park pool itself, The council approved contracts to complete the pool project engineering in time for work to start this season and be completed next spring. Work may begin as early as the first week of October.
*
The council also calendared the second installments of two events that went well during their first appearances earlier this summer. A second annual car show was approved to be held July 10, 2021, and another “Music In The Park” concert is scheduled 2-7 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 26, at Riverfront Park.
