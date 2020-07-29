KAMIAH -- A special board meeting of Kamiah Joint School District 304 will be held on Monday, Aug. 3, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Kamiah High School Library. The purpose of the meeting is to present the draft Return to Learn plan to the school board trustees, according to Kamiah School Superintendent Benjamin Merrill. Interested community members are welcome to attend the meeting.
Once the plan is approved by the board, Merrill will send it to North Central Health District for its review. A committee of teachers, administrators, parents, students and health professional have worked intensely on the plan for the past two weeks.
Merrill said they realized quickly that, “one size will not fit all, and they are building a plan to be flexible.”
Merrill’s goal “is to bring students and staff back to school safely for face-to-face learning, but if we can’t, he wants to have other options.” He noted “feedback from the community survey show that some families aren’t comfortable sending their kids to face-to-face school even if the schools open.”
The Return to Learn group is working on the concept of a “Clearwater Web Academy” to provide a “combination of synchronous and asynchronous learning using various computer technologies” Synchronous learning involves teachers and students meeting together virtually (in a Zoom room) for a class while asynchronous learning involves each student working on an online assignment with the teacher monitoring progress.
Merrill recognized some families do not have computers or high-speed Internet connectivity at home, and he said is working with staff on options to help with this.
