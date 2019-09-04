Kamiah Barbecue Days parade
By Lorie Palmer - Idaho County Free Press
Kamiah Barbecue Days parade
Kamiah’s 83rd Annual Barbecue Days brought in community and business members, as well as Kamiah High School alumni and friends, for the annual Main Street parade. The weekend held a variety of events from quilt and art shows to auctions, vendor booths, a football game and food.

Kamiah Barbecue Days parade
Kamiah's Barbecue Day parade was held last weekend.

