KAMIAH -- Kamiah Food Bank located at The Life Center (4432 Hwy 12, Kamiah) has changed distribution dates due to the holidays. Regular distribution will still occur on the second Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - noon. Changed dates are Monday, Nov. 25, and Monday, Dec. 23, at 10 a.m. to noon, instead of Thursday those weeks. For questions, call 208-935-0362 ext. 1.

