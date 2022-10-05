Gold Star plaque in Kamiah photo

Patti Latch of America’s Gold Star Families, Cheryln Pankey, president of Valley Garden Club, and Kamiah American Legion Commander Ron Funnemark show off the new Gold Star plaque, located on the front of the Kamiah American Legion Post 75 building on Main Street.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

KAMIAH — “I appreciate everyone being here for this historic event,” Kamiah American Legion Post 75 Commander Ron Funnemark addressed a crowd of about 30 Saturday, Sept. 24, at the legion hall. The occasion was the unveiling and dedication of the Gold Star Memorial By-way plaque.

“We’re the first in Idaho to have this, and there’s only one first. This is a big deal,” Funnemark added. He noted and thanked the American Legion members present, as well as members of the Kamiah and Kooskia city councils.

