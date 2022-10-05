KAMIAH — “I appreciate everyone being here for this historic event,” Kamiah American Legion Post 75 Commander Ron Funnemark addressed a crowd of about 30 Saturday, Sept. 24, at the legion hall. The occasion was the unveiling and dedication of the Gold Star Memorial By-way plaque.
“We’re the first in Idaho to have this, and there’s only one first. This is a big deal,” Funnemark added. He noted and thanked the American Legion members present, as well as members of the Kamiah and Kooskia city councils.
The Gold Star family is one that has experienced a loss of a loved one–an immediate family member who died as the result of military service.
Cheryln Pankey, president of Valley Garden Club, gave a brief description of what the Gold Star plaque represents.
“We are here today to honor Gold Star families whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice, and, as a result, their survivors live with the pain of that loss,” she said. “Our mission is to honor them with hope and healing.”
Patti Latch, Executive Director of America’s Gold Star Families, sang the National Anthem and offered her words of encouragement regarding the commemoration. She is a former resident of Illinois who, once they were both widowed, married her childhood sweetheart and recently relocated to his home in Stites.
“As a young girl, I did not have a connection with the military,” she said. “I got a crash course on that when both my sons enlisted in the Marines within months of each other and our family endured three deployments within just a few years during the height of the Iraqi war.”
She said she felt she must do more to support families who had lost loved ones in the pursuit of American freedoms.
“We were fortunate because our sons came home, but many did not. Ceremonies like this one today are so important because they jolt us back to the reality that freedom is not free,” she said.
