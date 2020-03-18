KAMIAH – Kamiah voters narrowly passed a two-year levy March 10.
“I’m definitely excited for our district. This gives us a chance to plan for the next two years, to breathe a little, and have some stability,” Kamiah Joint School District 304 Superintendent Steve Higgins said.
Higgins spoke to the Free Press on the heels of the levy vote where Kamiah patrons passed a two-year, $647,000 levy.
A total of 1,469 votes were cast, for a voter turnout of 60.52 percent. Of those, 747, or 51 percent, voted in favor and 722, or 49 percent, voted against the levy. The estimated annual tax rate is about $285 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
“I really feel this is a big, positive move for our community,” Higgins said.
With the passage, the middle school building will be reopened. It has been shuttered for the past year, following the failure of the previous year’s levy.
“We will continue to be transparent and efficient in our spending, but also want to expand opportunities for our kids as best we can,” Higgins said.
