DAYTON, Wash. – Marvin E. Vansickel, 80, of Kamiah, died Monday morning, Sept. 30, in a single-vehicle rollover accident near Dayton, Wash., according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).
The incident was reported at 12:48 a.m. on Washington State Route 12, three miles east of Dayton. According to WSP, Vansickel was driving a 1998 Freightliner semitractor hauling a double trailer, westbound, when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.
Vansickel died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. Cause of the accident is undetermined.
