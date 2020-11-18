KAMIAH — Travis D. Ellenwood, 43, has been indicted on one count of strangulation, a felony, in connection with last month’s death of an adult female at a Kamiah residence.
A federal grand jury indicted Ellenwood, a Nez Perce Tribe member, last Tuesday, Nov. 10. According to Cassandra Fulghum, public information officer, District of Idaho, U.S. Attorney’s Office, as a result of the indictment, a federal arrest warrant has been lodged, and a detainer has been filed on Ellenwood since he is currently in tribal custody.
A court date hearing has not yet been set.
According to the indictment, on Oct. 31, Ellenwood is alleged to have knowingly assaulted the adult female victim — identified only with initials B.A.B., also an Indian, who was an intimate partner or dating partner, by strangling and attempting to strangle B.A.B.
In the initial report, on that day the FBI responded to a suspected homicide at a residence near Kamiah, on the Nez Perce Reservation. The FBI, with the assistance of the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating.
According to the indictment, maximum penalty for strangulation is 10 years incarceration and a $250,000 fine.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Salt Lake City FBI’s Coeur d’Alene resident agency at 208-664-5128 or the Nez Perce Tribal Police at 208-843-7141.
