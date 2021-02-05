WINCHESTER — Idaho State Police is currently investigating this morning’s two-vehicle collision north of Winchester, resulting in injuries for a Kamiah man and a Lewiston man.
Douglas J. Wilson, 18, of Kamiah, was extricated and taken by Life Flight to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Larry J. Drapeau, 77, of Lewiston, was transported by ground ambulance to St. Joseph.
The crash was reported Friday morning, Feb. 5, at approximately 8:21 a.m. on U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 284, just north of Winchester. According to ISP, Wilson was driving a 1999 Subaru Legacy southbound when he crossed left of center and struck a Peterbilt tractor hauling grain, head-on. The semi was northbound, driven by Drapeau.
Wilson had on his seatbelt, however, Drapeau did not. The road was blocked for 90 minutes while Life Flight was on the ground. As of 12:45 p.m. on Friday, traffic was reported moving one lane at a time while the semi was being recovered.
