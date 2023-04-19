WOODLAND — Law enforcement last week confirmed human remains found in a ravine are those of Kamiah resident Randy Jackson, who has been missing since July 2022.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, last Tuesday, April 11, hikers were in the Woodland area, when they came upon a green Suburban down a steep ravine. Inside was a male subject.
ICSO deputies confirmed this was the vehicle belonging to Jackson and subsequently his remains. Idaho County detectives are still continuing their investigation, but at this time no foul play is suspected.
Jackson, 71, was last seen July 30, 2022, returning to Woodland from Lewiston where he had purchased a green 1995 GMC Suburban. A vehicle matching that description was recorded passing by Orofino and subsequently by the Pit Stop in Kamiah. When Jackson failed to return home, at 8:42 p.m., his daughter reported him missing to the sheriff’s office.
Numerous ground searches were performed looking for Jackson in the months following his disappearance. Idaho County personnel launched its drone this winter to do an aerial search when the foliage was less and visibility was better.
According to a statement by Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer, “Mr. Jackson’s family has been notified. We are saddened by their loss, but hope this brings them peace during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.” Ulmer also added thanks to all those who helped in the search for Jackson.
