WOODLAND — Law enforcement last week confirmed human remains found in a ravine are those of Kamiah resident Randy Jackson, who has been missing since July 2022.

According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, last Tuesday, April 11, hikers were in the Woodland area, when they came upon a green Suburban down a steep ravine. Inside was a male subject.

