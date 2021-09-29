COEUR D’ALENE — Stephen Jason Dahlin, 52, of, Kamiah, was sentenced last week to three years in federal prison for a 2020 suffocation incident.
According to a U.S. District Court of Idaho release, Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Dahlin serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Dahlin was indicted by a grand jury on Nov. 10, 2020, and pleaded guilty to the charge on June 9, 2021.
According to court records, on Oct. 24, 2020, Dahlin got into a fight with his wife and forced her face into a cushion until she could not breathe. Dahlin’s wife sought medical help and Dahlin fled the area. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) sought and obtained search warrants for Dahlin’s residence, resulting in the discovery of evidence that corroborated the victim’s account of her attack, and to track Dahlin’s phone, which ultimately led to his arrest in Arizona.
According to district court spokesperson Cassandra Fulghum, the case fell under federal jurisdiction as the offense occurred on the Nez Perce Indian reservation, and the victim is a tribal member.
Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez credited the cooperative efforts of the FBI, Nez Perce Tribal Police, and the Lewis and Idaho county sheriff’s offices, which led to charges.
