KAMIAH -- Young people from all over the Clearwater Valley are currently taking part in an epic African adventure! Bring your young ones and friends to the Valley View Church of the Nazarene in Kamiah for a free, fun-filled learning experience including exciting Bible stories, fun games, crafts, energizing music and snacks.
VV Nazarene Church: Hwy 12, MP 69.5 (below Valley View Subdivision). Dates and Time: Any day between July 15-19, 9 – 11 a.m. Ages: Kindergarten through 5th grade Special Event: Kids' presentation on Friday, July 19, with a free barbecue lunch for kids and family or friends.
Questions? Call 208-935-2343.
