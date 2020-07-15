KAMIAH – Community members may notice something different about the Clearwater Progress: It has a new owner.
Monday, July 6, Sarah Klement, owner of the Idaho County Free Press in Grangeville, completed purchase of the Progress from former owner John Bennett.
“The mission is to make sure the Clearwater Progress continues to exist to serve the Clearwater Valley,” Klement said. “The staff that is in place now has a great understanding and familiarity with the region. We’re going to make sure we continue the existing reader relationships and build new ones.”
One of Klement’s main concerns when making the decision to purchase the paper was to see that community journalism continue to exist in the region.
“Local papers are vital to the health and well-being of a community,” Klement said. “I’ve been a Progress reader for years. I think Ben and the previous owner have made great strides in the last 10 years, and I looking forward to continuing to improve upon those gains.”
Together with the staff of the Free Press, the Progress staff will be able to continue to cover the area with local-based, community news, and will also have the added benefit of more reporters to attend, write about and photograph events that are important to the home-grown readership.
“We are always looking to strengthen our news products, whether it be content, layout and design or making sure our digital options are what our readership demands. I’m especially excited about some of the new marketing opportunities that will be available to local businesses,” Klement added. “And I’m sure they’ll be too when they see the returns.”
Those who have questions are encouraged to call or e-mail Klement at 208-983-1200; sklement@idahocountyfreepress.com.
