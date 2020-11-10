KAMIAH — Kamiah Mayor Betty Heater is excited to announce the pool restoration has begun. According to a City of Kamiah Facebook post, “Years of community fund-raising, a steadfast volunteer committee and the Clearwater Economic Development Association (CEDA) have worked hard to provide funding for this worthy project.”
“It feels amazing to be getting it done” exclaimed Heater. “We did it as a team. I feel very blessed.” Heater ran for mayor in 2017 on a promise of reopening the pool. She said we should be swimming in the pool by June. “It will be great for the community and the kids to have more to do in town,” concluded Heater. “This pool is part of the heart of the community.”
A group of community partners who support the pool gathered last Thursday, Oct. 29, to receive a $10,000 check from the Avista Foundation, presented by Mike Tatko and Ken Straw. The assembled group included Mayor Heater, Dawn Marie Johnson and her daughter, Delaney Beckman, Robert and Sheila Simmons, Bob and Felicia Squires, Joann Ketchum, Dodd Snodgrass of CEDA and Craig Roark of Idaho Stage construction. Avista presented the check to the Upper Clearwater Community Foundation, the nonprofit who works with the City of Kamiah to manage pool funds. In addition to the Avista donations, Community Development block grant, a Laura Moore Cunningham foundation grant and project development from CEDA, plus many individual donations helped get the project started.
The pool isn’t only for kids, adults can enjoy the water, too. Ketchum, who has volunteered for decades for “Save our Pool” added, “I’m looking forward to water aerobics.” Robert Simmons is glad that the community can offer swimming lessons again and thinks this is a safety issue. “We live by a river and have not been able to offer kids swimming lessons for five years,” Simmons said.
Roark, a local contractor, has partnered with architect Redgy Erb (a Kamiah High School graduate) for a design-build contract. Roark believes with the designer and the contractor working together they can find cost efficiencies. Roark explained it will be a two-stage project, with demolition and prep work this fall and construction in the spring. How early in the spring they can be completed will depend on the weather.
In addition to the pool itself, the interior of the pool building will be modernized to meet ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) standards according to Simmons. When the pool was originally built in 1972 using Land and Water Conservation Fund money, these standards did not yet exist. The building upgrades will increase the range of people who can use the facility.
Despite donations so far, pools are expensive. The group welcomes additional donations, which can be sent to UCCF at PO Box 73, Kamiah ID 83536.
“Every donation helps from $1 to $100,000,” said Simmons.
