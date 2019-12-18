KAMIAH – The City of Kamiah is reorganizing its emergency medical services following last week’s disputed resignation of 15 of 23 EMTs.
The Lewiston Tribune on Dec. 11 reported Kamiah Mayor Betty Heater stating the city’s EMS is fully operational, with a new EMS supervisor recently hired, and all shifts are covered. The city is preparing to negotiate memorandums of understanding with neighboring counties and the Nez Perce Tribe to fill in shifts when needed.
The EMTs departure follows a long-standing dispute within the organization following a 2016 city resolution that placed authority of the ambulance service to the chief of the Kamiah Volunteer Fire Department. This is according to a two-page informational document, provided to the Free Press by Kristina Seigler, representing the 15 EMTs in question.
According to the document, since resolution passage, EMTs have reportedly been lied to, “publicly insulted, and harassed by their own leadership; that issues and concerns of the EMTs have not been reported to the city council; that their requests to be allowed to give input on major decisions have been ignored; that leadership made changes detrimental to the ambulance service; and that they have been the subject of derogatory statements made in public.”
The document states unless the mayor and council meet five stipulations set forth – including rescinding the resolution, establishing the ambulance service as a separate city EMS division, and placing it under the authority of the mayor – the 15 EMTs would remove themselves from the Kamiah Ambulance schedule until these issues are resolved.
According to the Tribune, representative for the 15 EMTs, document signer Betty Metcalf, stated they did not quit, but only removed themselves from the December roster until the matter was resolved.
In that same article, Mayor Heater said the EMTs were not fired, but rather the city accepted their resignations, with the option to return through the normal hiring process.
“As a manager and a boss, when you refuse to work, you pretty much are saying, ‘I’m not working anymore.’ And so, to me, it was very black and white,” said Heater in the Dec. 11 article. “They put me in a very tough position. They backed me up in a corner with no way out … and that is why I accepted their quitting. I did not fire them.”
