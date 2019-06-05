KAMIAH -- The YAB (Youth Advisory Board) of the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) has a variety of upcoming events including the following:
*On Friday, June 7, the First Friday lunch fund-raiser will be serving Chef Tyler’s famous manicotti as a main dish. Fresh Hearthstone Bakery bread, one of Shirlene Yates’ famous cookies and water will also be included. Lunch service is from noon until 1:30 p.m., or until sold out. Each lunch is $5 and local in-town deliveries are available for no extra fee. All proceeds will help to open a local teen center. To place an order call 208-743-0392, or e-mail upriverylc@gmail.com.
*On June 11, a rock painting event at the UYLC office on Main Street will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. There will be no charge for admission, and there is no limit to how many rocks you can paint. All children younger than 10 years old must have an adult with them to attend.
*On June 12, YAB will be holding a general meeting. Anyone in 7th-12th grade who is interested in YAB is welcome. YAB is looking for new general members. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at the UYLC office at 413 Main Street in Kamiah. YAB’s mission is to be a youth voice to prevent substance use by providing a safe environment.
*On Thursday, June 13, YAB will be hosting a movie night under the stars at Riverfront Park on Highway 12 in Kamiah. The movie will be The Lego Movie, the Second Part. The movie will be starting at dusk. The KES PTO will be selling concessions. There will be no admission charge for the movie. Anyone younger than the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
*On June 20, a field trip to Lewiston for the Lewiston Civic Theater production of Beauty and the Beast is set. All families and youth are encouraged to attend; anyone younger than 12 needs to be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $10 for admission and transportation. Limited scholarships are available. The bus will depart from the UYLC office at 5 p.m. Preregistration is required and must be done by Monday, June 17, 5 p.m.
For information, questions or to register, contact the YAB office at 208-743-0392, or upriverylc@gmail.com.
