Kamiah Valley Historical Society sets fund-raiser for Oct. 6

KAMIAH – The Kamiah Valley Historical Society’s “event of the year” is set for Oct. 6, 2 p.m., at the Welcome Center on Main Street.
Their guest speakers, Arnetta Guion and PK Laird, have put together a presentation that will not only take you around the world to places many of have only dreamed of.
Guion is a writer and media correspondent who began her career as a documentary photographer in Beverly Hills. She has traveled to many parts of the world and studied the art of Japanese Tea Ceremony where she became certified in one of the two disciplines in that ancient ritual. She has been a fixture in the communities as the host and producer of All Points Community News on the local radio station KIYE.
Laird is a writer, historian and lecturer who has brought light on subjects of women’s studies, American Indian trade and interactions through the centuries, WWII events and cultural traditions and mythology around the world for more than 20 years. She will be sharing the true start of tea ceremony from China, Russia, Italy, France, and England.
The mystery, and pageantry, of a true Victorian High Tea will be laid before guests with exotic imported teas and traditional fare from the beginnings of this time-honored gathering.
This is an interactive time to laugh and enjoy each other’s experiences, questions, prizes and foods. To add to the heightened experience, wear fancy hat and attire. For those who don’t have a hat, one will be one waiting at the door.
Tickets are $20 for ladies and $10 for young ladies, ages 13 and younger. Space is limited. Contact Shirlene Yates at 208-935-2209 or Laird at 208-935-5279 for tickets. All proceeds will be going to the Historical Society.
