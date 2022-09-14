KAMIAH — Alcohol is a suspected factor in a one vehicle crash at Kamiah that injured three people. Idaho State Police is investigating the incident.

The crash was reported last Saturday, Sept. 3, on Beaverslide Road at approximately 3 a.m. According to ISP, a A 19-year-old male of Kamiah was driving a brown 1998 Toyota 4Runner when he left the roadway and struck a tree. The male driver was ejected from the vehicle. The male driver was transported to an area hospital along with two passengers, two 19-year-old males, both of Kamiah. ISP policy is to not release names.

