KAMIAH -- On Aug. 5, The Upriver Youth Leadership Council Youth Advisory Board (YAB) will be taking a group to the Aquatic Center in Clarkston. The bus will leave from the UYLC office, 413 Main street, at 10 a.m., and is expected to be back to Kamiah around 6 p.m. There are certain pay rates varying on how old you are. From ages 6-17, it is $7.99 and from 18 and older it is $8.99. Tickets must be paid for by Aug. 1 at the UYLC office to reserve your spot. The Aquatic center has a variety of things to do, from floating, swimming, or going down water slides.
Call 208-743-0392, or e-mail YABwoody@gmail.com.
