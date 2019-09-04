BIG CEDAR -- Come join friends and family for an evening of food and conversation at the Big Cedar Schoolhouse on Friday, Sept. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. For $5, get a Navajo taco, a dessert taco and a drink. There will also be raffles for a cord of firewood, jewelry, and baskets of goodies! The proceeds from this event are used for the maintenance and improvements of the building, storage shed and the pavilion. The Big Cedar Schoolhouse is available for rent throughout the year. Call Susan at 208-926-4704.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: High-speed chase suspect in custody
- Most MVSD buses to run as scheduled after high-speed chase
- Comedian famous for smashing watermelons walked into the Idaho Capitol with 2 mallets
- Newly discovered artifacts suggest first people arrived in North America earlier than thought
- Football: Bulldogs prep passing offense
- Football: Pirates still the team to beat
- Ferdinand Veterinary Clinic: small town, big services
- MVSD acting superintendent: ‘Turn the focus from drama to kids first’
- Lankford trial starts in Canyon County in 1983 Bravence murders
- Football: Moscow overpowers GHS
Images
Videos
Latest News
- ISP investigating car vs motorcycle injury accident
- Syringa board supports Grangeville bike path
- Kootenai exec talks collaboration, cooperation between local hospitals
- Ybarra budget request includes salary boost for veteran teachers
- Kamiah Youth Center open house set for Friday
- It's Your Business: Quilt, art walk set for this Saturday
- Sister Maria Elena celebrates 75 years of profession
- Reclaim Idaho launches education funding initiative
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.