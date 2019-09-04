BIG CEDAR -- Come join friends and family for an evening of food and conversation at the Big Cedar Schoolhouse on Friday, Sept. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. For $5, get a Navajo taco, a dessert taco and a drink. There will also be raffles for a cord of firewood, jewelry, and baskets of goodies! The proceeds from this event are used for the maintenance and improvements of the building, storage shed and the pavilion. The Big Cedar Schoolhouse is available for rent throughout the year. Call Susan at 208-926-4704.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.