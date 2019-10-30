Prairie River Library District has a variety of events ongoing, including the following:
*Craigmont Library hosts Friday Preschool story time at 9 a.m., which is followed by Friday kids' game/craft day. On Nov. 8, the book club will meet at 1 p.m. to discuss Where the Crawdads Sing. Call Doreen at 208-924-5510 for info or stop in at the new location at 113 W. Main.
*Kamiah Library’s preschool story time continues at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Open Books Open Minds will meet Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. to discuss books on climate and borrow books on the next topic, addiction. Follow Kamiah Library on Facebook/Instagram, call April at 208-935-0428, or visit 505 Main St. for more info.
*Kooskia Library hosts preschool story time at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays. Stop in on Friday afternoons for live acoustic music starting at about 4 p.m. and Lego in the Library from after school until closing – there’s a new challenge each week. Follow Kooskia Library on Facebook/Instagram for programs, visit 026 S. Main St., or call Dena at 208-926-4539.
*Nezperce Library offers many kids programs including monthly story hour, after school movie on Fridays, Wiggles & Giggles, Play & Learn, Kids Who Code, and Read to a Dog. Upcoming topics for Fiber Arts & Folk Crafts will be sign making, needlepoint, string quilting and color crayon embroidery. Call Terra at 208-937-2458 for more info, find the library on Facebook, or stop in at 602 4th Ave.
*Winchester Library offers a free movie on Monday afternoons, a Dutch Oven dish from around the world on the first Monday of each month, preschool story time at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays. Winchester’s mayor met the step challenge for Walk-tober to earn $1,000 for the community and has decided to donate it to the library. Bring something neat to look at up close under the microscope that’s connected to a computer. Homework help is also available on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. The library is also on Facebook, call Chris at 208-924-5164 for more info, or stop by 314 Nezperce St.
Log onto www.prld.org for more.
