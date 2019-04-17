KAMIAH – Clearwater Regional Extravaganza spring fling will take place Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Kamiah Legion Hall at 7th and Main streets.
For vendor information on this Victorian-themed bazaar, contact Cheryl at 208-935-7012.
