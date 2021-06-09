KAMIAH — An Orofino-to-Kamiah jet boat race is scheduled June 18-20, with 27-mile legs from Ahsahka Beach to Kamiah Boat Ramp starting at 9:30 a.m. that Saturday and continuing at 9:30 a.m. that Sunday. That Friday, June 18, boaters will have testing, training and registration followed by a boat show at 6-8 p.m. at Johnson Ave. in Orofino.

