KAMIAH -- The Clearwater Valley Roundup Association (CVRA) will be having a fund-raising yard sale on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9 and 10, in Kamiah. The sale will be inside the CVRA clubhouse at the Kamiah rodeo grounds, 2122 Hill Street, Kamiah, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Proceeds from the sale will be used to pay for upgrades to the rodeo arena and concession area. If you have items to donate for the sale, the items can be dropped off on the porch of the CVRA clubhouse.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.