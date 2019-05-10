Bar X Ranches, LLC., has scheduled a rodeo June 15-16 in Kamiah, with entries to open May 15 at 509-679-1243 or barxranches@gmail.com. Kids events that Sunday are $25 to enter, and the main events are $60 to enter. Events include mutton busting, breakaway roping, chute dogging, junior bull riding, bull riding, ranch bronc riding, team roping and barrel racing.
