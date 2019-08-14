KAMIAH -- Youth Advisory Board (YAB) will be hosting bowling Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Tamarack Lanes, 406 Main St., in Kamiah. This free event is for all ages, but anyone 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult at this event. Contact the UYLC YAB Office at 208-742-0392 or e-mail upriverylc@gmail.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.