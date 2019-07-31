KAMIAH – Youth Advisory Board (YAB) will be hosting a free game night. This family-friendly event will be hosted on Friday, Aug. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the UYLC Office 413 Main St. in Kamiah. This event is for all ages, but anyone 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult at this event.
For information contact Hailey Brotnov at 208-743-0392 , or e-mail yabhailey@gmail.com
On Aug. 8, YAB will be hosting its third and final movie in the park for the summer, they will be showing “Shazam.” It starts at dusk at the Riverfront Park on Highway 12 in Kamiah. Those younger than the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
For information, contact the YAB Office, 1-208-743-0392, or yabwoody@gmail.com.
