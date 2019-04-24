KAMIAH -- For the first time, funding from Idaho’s Good Neighbor Authority (GNA) is providing seedlings to help with a landscape-scale restoration project on private land following the 2015 Clearwater Complex Fire.
Approximately 19,500 Douglas Fir seedlings were planted on 65 acres in the Lolo Creek drainage, one of the areas hardest hit by the 2015 fires. A portion of timber sale receipts from the Woodrat Timber Salvage, the first GNA timber sale on the Nez Perce Clearwater National Forests, will cover the reforestation costs. The timber sale was a result of the Woodrat Fire, one of the many fires that made up the Clearwater Complex.
An additional 127,000 seedlings will be planted on approximately 423 acres of private land in the same drainage through the USDA Forest Service’s State and Private Forestry Landscape Scale Restoration (LSR) Grant. The grant is not large enough to cover all the private acreages and GNA is helping to bridge a portion of the funding gap.
The LSR restoration is a three-year project that began in 2018 with 27,000 ponderosa pine seedlings planted on 136 acres. By the end of the granting period, a total of 149,000 seedlings will have been planted on approximately 532 acres of burned private lands.
Planting began April 8 and was expected to finish April 19.
According to a joint release from Idaho Department of lands (IDL) and the Forest Service, this project compliments recovery plans and restoration work on adjacent lands. By crossing all jurisdictions and addressing the entire drainage at a landscape scale, soils will be stabilized, decreasing the risk of landslides and weed invasion, protecting riparian areas, and improving overall forest and watershed health.
This GNA project partnership between IDL and the Nez Perce Clearwater National Forests builds on the success previously experienced through the Good Neighbor Authority while increasing the scale of restoration work accomplished in the Clearwater Basin. The use of the money off of federal land is authorized through the Wyden Authority in conjunction with Good Neighbor Authority.
The Lolo Drainage and properties within were selected based on burn severity as well as the high likelihood of restoration success.
