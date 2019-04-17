KAMIAH – A series of six hands-on Grow, Eat, Save classes are set for 3-5:30 p.m. Thursdays April 25-May 30 in Kamiah. Most meetings will be held at the Wa-A’Yas Community Center. Classes are taught by University of Idaho Extension horticulturists, Idaho Master Gardeners volunteers and local growers. Cost is $40.
Call 208-937-2311 for details and to register.
