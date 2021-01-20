KAMIAH — Professional, respectful, integrity, duty and empathy. Those five words serve as the header for the whiteboard in the Kamiah Fire/EMS meeting room. Chief Bill Arsenault, who began his new role on Nov. 2, 2020, as Kamiah’s Fire/EMS chief reminds staff and volunteers to keep those words in mind.
“It’s about service; let’s take care of people,” said Arsenault.
Decreasing response time, hiring staff and clearing and sorting the fire/EMS building have been priorities for Arsenault’s first month on the job. After reviewing time for ambulance runs, he determined that seven minutes was the average time from the tone sounding, to getting out the door. His goal is to reduce that to one minute in the daytime and two minutes at night. A large part of reducing response time will be having staff on site 24-7, 365 days a year.
After conducting an onsite written test, fitness test and panel interviews, Arsenault said he has hired six full-time staff. Three are firefighter/paramedics, the other three firefighter/EMTs.
“All have a different combination of experience-wildland fire, structure, EMS, rescue,” said Arsenault. Jared Silvas began work earlier in the fall, and the other five began in November.
Arsenault noted, “More departments across the state and U.S. are going to fire-based EMS to gain multiple disciplines of training with one person.”
During the building cleanout, he has found various historic firefighting items, some now gathered in a display in the meeting room. Arsenault said it is “important to acknowledge history.” Remodeling work is ongoing in the upstairs of the fire hall to create a common room and crew quarters so crew members can be on site during their shifts.
Another goal, once the new staff is up and running, is to engage young people with an interest in fire/EMS through the creation of a junior firefighter program for teens ages 16-18. Arsenault, who began his firefighting career at 16, sees the value of mentoring youth “bringing them into the fold and preparing them for life.” He has discussed with Kamiah High School Principal Bill McFall beginning this program early this year. Arsenault envisions providing medical, wildfire, hazmat and water rescue training and twice a month nighttime drills. Junior firefighters would be able to go out on calls, participating in a capacity appropriate for their age and skill level.
Arsenault acknowledges the past accomplishments of Kamiah Fire and EMS volunteers, wanting to build on the past success of the program.
