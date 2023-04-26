KAMIAH — The Kamiah High School (KHS) partnered with the University of Idaho (U of I) premedical students and St. Mary’s Health to put on a “Doc for a Day” on March 16 for high school students interested in pursuing a career in healthcare.
Twenty-two students attended the event and received information, grab bags, shirts and lunch.
The day started with information on the U of I’s premedical program. Premedical students and St. Mary’s physicians discussed their areas of career focus and the importance of maintaining a work and life balance.
Four learning stations were assembled that featured splinting fractured limbs, inserting IVs, suturing practice pads and ultrasound demonstrations. Students were divided into small groups and rotated through stations every hour. Premedical students and physicians provided instruction at each station, where students received hands-on experience.
KHS thanked Dr. Schweitzer MD, Andrea Krogh PA, Cody Wilkinson, Liz Bryant and premedical students from the U of I for this event for the students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.