Kamiah Quilt Show
By Lorie Palmer - Idaho County Free Press
Kamiah Quilt Show

A variety of quilts were on display at St. Catherine’s Parish during Kamiah Barbecue Days Aug. 30-Sept. 1. The local quilt guild also held a sale of various items to help support their club during the year.

