KAMIAH -- The Clearwater Valley Roundup Association (CVRA) is looking for girls interested in trying out for 2019 Kamiah Rodeo Royalty. Tryouts will start at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 9, and will be held at the CVRA rodeo grounds on Hill Street in Kamiah.
Eligible contestants must be 12-18 years old as of Jan. 1, 2019, and live in Idaho, Lewis, Nez Perce, Clearwater or Latah counties. Dress requirements for the royalty tryout are long-sleeved white western shirt, blue or black plain (no bling) western jeans, western cowboy hat, and cowboy boots.
Royalty applicants must ride in the grand entry both days of this year’s CVRA rodeo (June 15 and 16) in Kamiah. 2019 royalty will be announced during the Sunday afternoon rodeo performance on June 16.
For information, contact Lennie Bentz, Jblmiller09@gmail.com, 208-451-5278.
