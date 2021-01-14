PULLMAN, Wash. — Kamiah resident Emma E. Cook, 18, was injured last week in a two-vehicle fatality crash outside Pullman, Wash.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), Cook, along with her passengers — Hester M. Cook, 44, and Samantha J. Stang, 18, both of Rainier, Wash., — were injured and transported to a regional medical center. Conditions were unavailable.
The driver of the second vehicle, Edward F. Meyer, 82, of Genesee, Idaho, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WSP.
The two-vehicle, head-on crash was reported five miles south of Pullman on U.S. Highway 195 when Meyer’s southbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado crossed the centerline and struck a northbound 2001 Ford Excursion driven by Emma Cook, the patrol reported.
Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, the patrol said, citing the cause as driving over the centerline.
— Story information provided by reporter Justin Slayton, Whitman County Gazette, Colfax, Wash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.