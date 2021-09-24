At the Sept. 22 Kamiah city council meeting Kamiah Fire Rescue chief Bill Arsenault submitted his verbal resignation citing missing his family as the main reason. “I am watching my daughter grow up on facetime,” he said. Mayor Betty Heater made clear that this was totally his decision and she is sorry to see him go. Arsenault plans a 90-day transition period to new leadership. “Thank you for letting me be a part of this,” concluded Arsenault.

