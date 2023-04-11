KAMIAH – Kamiah Fire-Rescue (KFR) will have a town hall meeting on Thursday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce, 518 Main Street, Kamiah. Community members and their input are welcome. Refreshments are provided.
KFR has experienced a dramatic increase in response requests in the last three years; putting additional stress on the service that covers anywhere from 2,000 to 6,000 people. KFR would like community input on maintaining the long-term sustainability of this situation must be addressed. Discussion will include limited water supply or no hydrants, increased call volume by 91%, and increased operational costs.
