KAMIAH -- On Oct. 17, 2019, The Upriver Youth Leadership Council Youth Advisory Board (YAB) will be hosting a Madden 17 tournament from 4:30-10 p.m. It’s at the Teen Center at 413 Main Street, Kamiah. You have to have paperwork for the Teen Center turned in and approved, in order to participate. It’s open to ages 13-18 and it’s free to play. Madden 17 is a video game, and will be played on the PS4. It’ll be a fun and friendly competition between peers to show off your video game football skills
For information, contact the YAB office, 1-208-743-0392, or uylczayne@gmail.com.
