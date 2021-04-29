KAMIAH -- ‘Úuyit Kímti program presents MMIW/P (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women/People) memorial walk and candlelight vigil on Thursday, May 6, as part of the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.
The memorial walk is set to start at noon at Wa-A’YAS. The candlelight vigil will be held at 5:30 p.m. at The Heart of The Monster on U.S. Highway 12. Organizers encourage prayers for Nez Perce MMIW/P families at this time. Sage and Sweet grass encouraged. Wear red to show support. For questions contact ‘Úuyit Kímti Program 1-855-803-4685.
According to statistics, the number of known missing and murdered Native American women in 2016 was 5,712. 84 percent of Native American women have experience violence in their lifetime.
