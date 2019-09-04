KAMIAH -- YAB (Youth Advisory Board) has two upcoming activities.
On Thursday, Sept. 12, YAB will be hosting a movie night under the stars at Riverfront Park on Highway 12 in Kamiah. The movie will be “Shazam.” The movie will be starting at dusk. The KES PTO will be selling concessions. There will be no admission charge for the movie. Anyone younger than the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
On Friday, Sept. 13, YAB will be having a lunch fund-raiser. YAB will be serving spaghetti as a main dish. Water, fresh bread, and one of Shirlene Yates’ famous cookies will also be included. This month delivery is offered on to-go orders only at 413 Main Street in Kamiah. Lunches will be ready between noon and 1:30 p.m., or until sold out. Each lunch is $5. All proceeds help to sustain the newly opened teen center.
To place your order or for information, contact the YAB office at 208-743-0392, or upriverylc@gmail.com.
