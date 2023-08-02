KAMIAH — The parking lot at Kamiah Middle School was full in early June with fire trucks, crew vehicles, and a plethora of Porta-Potties and hand wash stations, while the adjacent ball fields were covered with firefighter tents. If not for the recent cool, wet weather, one might think that a full-blown fire camp was being established at the school grounds.
In some ways it was, for the first time in more than a decade, the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests hosted the annual Basic and Advanced Firefighter Training (or Guard School) here in the Clearwater Valley. A combination of classroom instruction and field exercises took place June 12-15, culminating with a June 16 written exam for Basic Guard School students.
Basic and Advanced Guard School were held at Kamiah Junior High School, “and both were a huge success in my opinion” stated Brandon Skinner, deputy fire staff officer for the forests. Skinner added, “This is the first time the Nez Perce-Clearwater NF has hosted a Guard School since 2010.”
There were approximately 80 students from the USFS, Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) and the Nez Perce Tribe in attendance. Organizers stated it can be a lot of work and effort to coordinate an event like this, but the long-term benefits for the young firefighters and the public they serve are worth that effort.
“I had the opportunity to come out a couple of times and it was great to see our new employees from multiple agencies learning from the high caliber trainers we have here,” stated Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert. She added, “Thank you to everyone in fire leadership from all our local agencies for taking on roles to support the training and encouraging our emerging leaders to teach modules, run activities and step up in other ways. That sort of integration across agencies and throughout the forest is key to our safety and success, and it’s excellent to see folks start off with that understanding.”
A consolidated interagency guard school is intended to replicate a large fire camp setting and begin giving younger wildland firefighters the necessary training and experiences to be safe and successful during the fire season. This also helps to create an environment where firefighters from different duty stations and agencies can begin to develop cohesion and familiarity with each other prior to the active wildfire season.
Forest officials thanked the tribe, IDL, Kamiah School District 304, Kamiah Middle School, and the community of Kamiah for helping to host this successful training.
