Guard School students photo

Guard School students practice the art of rolling (or butterflying) hose after it been deployed and used.

 Contributed photo / USDA-Forest Service

KAMIAH — The parking lot at Kamiah Middle School was full in early June with fire trucks, crew vehicles, and a plethora of Porta-Potties and hand wash stations, while the adjacent ball fields were covered with firefighter tents. If not for the recent cool, wet weather, one might think that a full-blown fire camp was being established at the school grounds.

In some ways it was, for the first time in more than a decade, the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests hosted the annual Basic and Advanced Firefighter Training (or Guard School) here in the Clearwater Valley. A combination of classroom instruction and field exercises took place June 12-15, culminating with a June 16 written exam for Basic Guard School students.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.